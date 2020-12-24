Covid-19: Tshwane promises harsh crackdown on ‘irresponsible highway parties’

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane will not tolerate reckless and disrespectful behaviour from youths who contravene road safety and Covid-19 protocols put in place by the government to save lives. The warning was issued by mayoral committee member for Community Safety and Emergency Services, Karen Meyer, in reaction to a trending video of young people who recently blocked the R80 Mabopane highway and the Daspoort Tunnel to drink and party. She said the Tshwane Metro Police Department would ensure such “irresponsible” behaviour be punishable should youngsters dare think of contravening the laws and regulations. In one video, young people hold liquor bottles and dance on the highway, while in another, they are in the tunnel where they dance and drink to loud music. The footage received the attention of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who called for harsh punishment for such perpetrators.

He said considering how these acts invariably ended up in tragedy, law enforcement should show no mercy towards perpetrators.

Meyer said young people in Tshwane ought to know that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not put the regulations in place to stop them from having fun, but rather to save lives.

“For the president to come and usher in new stricter regulations, it says we have a serious problem in the form of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that alone should have worried those young people.”

She said with the Christmas and New Year weekends coming, the metro police already had a plan in place to ensure they were extra vigilant and ready to combat any such behaviour and see to it that offenders were punished.

