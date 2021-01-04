Covid-19: Tshwane resorts close but reserves remain open

Pretoria - The adjusted level 3 Covid-19 regulations have allowed for the city’s nature reserves to stay open with strict rules in place. Recreational facilities such as the Fountains and Derdepoort, however, have been closed. The City of Tshwane has that said nature reserves such as Rietvlei are open for self-drive game viewing, while Faerie Glen, Moreleta Kloof and Groenkloof are open for hiking and biking during the adjusted level 3 regulations. No picnic sites and bird hides are open at nature reswerves. No alcohol consumption is allowed. The reserves close at 6pm. The city has said that Wonderboom, Groenkloof, Austin Roberts, Klapperkop, Rietvlei, Faerie Glen, Moreleta Kloof and other nature areas are open to visitors who must wear face masks and use the sanitisers at the entrance.

Fountains Valley, Derdepoort, Rooihuiskraal, Ga-Mothakga, Kwaggaspruit, Zwartkop Lapa, Moretele, Bronkies Angling, Die Draai, Klipkruisfontein, Joos Bekker Caravan Park and Rietvlei Angling are all closed.

Municipal swimming pools, dams, camping and picnic areas are closed under level 3 Covid-19 regulations.

SANParks has announced that its national parks will stay open.

The park’s acting chief executive officer Xola Mkefe said that in line with the amended regulations, day and overnight guests are welcome.

He said they were obliged to ensure that all our operations were managed under the strictest health protocols to safeguard both staff and guests.

Opening and closing times of gates as well as some early morning and evening activities might be affected and guests are requested to seek clarity at the parks or camps where their bookings were made, Mkefe said.

Pretoria News