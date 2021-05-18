Covid-19: Tshwane vaccination under way despite low turn-out

Pretoria - People older than 60 and traditional healers yesterday came out to get their Pfizer vaccine shots at Soshanguve Block JJ Community Clinic.

The second phase of the vaccination rollout, however, got off to a slow start due to some technological glitches experienced during the registration of those who could not do so online.

However, that did not dampen the spirit of people – who braved the cold weather to queue for their life-saving jabs at one of the five vaccination sites in Tshwane. Healthcare workers at the centre ensured that necessary safety protocols were adhered to for people to be safe.

The vaccine arrived at the clinic in the morning, heavily guarded by the police, as well as the emergency medical services.

Area manager Selebetswe Dibakwane said the Pfizer vaccine was said to be 95% effective when fighting the virus. She said it was important for each person to get the right amount of dosage and those vaccinated must come back for their second shots after 21 to 28 days.

The nurses who did not get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would benefit from the Pfizer vaccination.

Martha Mciti expressed her happiness that people were finally getting vaccines. She said it has been tough seeing people losing their loved ones due to the virus “and now they can rest assured, knowing that the country is being saved from this virus – one person at a time”.

Sibongile Baloyi, a traditional healer, was glad she was part of the rollout, saying people can now consult her without worries that they might be infected.

At FF Robeiro Clinic at Sammy Marks Square, Phineas Aphane, 62, from Marabastad, didn’t possess a voucher proving he had registered online for vaccination. He arrived before 7am to be among the early recipients of the shots, hoping to get a jab for protection against the virus.

At least 180 people were expected to come through for vaccinations, as per the number of registrations recorded by the electronic vaccination data system.

The vaccination went ahead as planned, despite early disappointments registered by the City of Tshwane that only about 10% of elderly people in Tshwane have registered for Covid-19 vaccinations. Health MMC Sakkie du Plooy said: “This is a disappointing figure, given the fact that we need to protect both our healthcare workers and the elderly to enable us to develop population immunity against the virus.”

He said people might have some fears and anxiety over vaccines due to reported possible side-effects. “I would like to reassure our residents the vaccines are safe. The national Department of Health has given the green light for the vaccination process to continue,” Du Plooy said.

MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile inspected both centres in Soshanguve and Sammy Marks. The province is happy that it is all systems go,” he said.

