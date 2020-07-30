Covid-19: TUT extends helping hand to homeless

Pretoria - Staff and students at Tshwane University of Technology have united to make the wishes of homeless people come true, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday they made donations detailed in a wish list by the Youth For Survival Centre, which caters for nearly 600 homeless people. The centre is located near the intersection of Johannes Ramokhoase and Eskia Mphahlele streets. The centre caters for women and children who were victims of gender-based violence and domestic violence. They receive counselling, therapeutic support and skills development for their empowerment. University spokesperson Siyabonga Ntamo said it was impressive how staff, teachers and universities worked together to make contributions to make the wishes of homeless people come true during a time when humanity is faced with the scourge of Covid-19. They donated blankets, food, mattresses, sanitary towels, microwaves and nappies for the infants under the care of the centre.

They also donated personal protective equipment to aid the homeless.

“It is always a blessing to be in a position where you are a blessing to others, especially when humanity is faced with such a challenge.

“This centre caters for a lot of homeless people, some of whom are walk-ins. We are truly humbled to be able to do this for other people and we know these products have longevity and they’ll be useful for some time to come,” said Ntamo.

The university opted to make its donations to the centre because it is close to its Pretoria West campus, making the area one of its immediate community.

“For us it was quite important to show that we believe charity begins at home and we must do so by extending a helping hand in all our immediate communities before going outside.”

The homeless also received meals and food packs, courtesy of the university.

They said they were prioritising Covid-19 safety and wanted something people could just take and enjoy without having to wait for a group of people to cook for them. They also did not want to create queues.

The centre’s social worker, Dr Dudzai Nyamutinga, said: “We are grateful to the university for everything they brought to our centre. These donations will go a long way, also in aiding women and children who are victims of domestic violence.”

