Criminal elements selling land near Lotus Gardens vacated during lockdown

Pretoria - Criminals are continuing to take advantage of evictions carried out during lockdown and are selling vacant land illegally at Fort West, next to Lotus Gardens.

A member of the Lotus Gardens Residents Association in X12 said a criminal syndicate is selling stands for between R5 000 and R15 000, while there are cases of illegal electricity connection too.

Last week two of their members went to the area and spoke to the people accused of selling stands. They also discovered the illegal connections.

“It is evident that the area next to the RDP houses has been serviced or is going to be utilised for housing, as there are electricity meter boxes," he said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, residents said the criminals were masquerading as City of Tshwane workers, telling potential house buyers that the City had approved the sale of the stands, promising that after the required payment they would be issued with C-Forms.

The Pretoria News was given contacts details of one seller known as “Nephawe”, who threatened to have the publication prosecuted for false allegations.

The illegal selling and occupation of land has prompted the association to warn people desperate for land to be wary of unscrupulous syndicates who take advantage of their need.

“It’s a very organised syndicate … I got information that there are people selling stands at Slovo Park for R1 000 to R1 500. They identify vacant land and sell stands,” said another resident.

Another growing problem was the illegal electricity connections caused by the selling of land, leading bond homeowners to complain about the increase in their utility bills.

“This illegal thing is taking place right next to us. We have bonded houses that we are paying for,” a home owner said.

Yesterday the City said it would investigate the claims and respond afterwards.

Pretoria News