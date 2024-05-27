Criminal syndicate targets Tshwane clinics

A criminal syndicate appears to be targeting clinics in the City of Tshwane, with a recent break-in at Danville Clinic in Pretoria West, and a separate incident in which a nurse was attacked while on duty. The attack on the nurse took place at Lotus Gardens Clinic. The nurse was verbally assaulted and physically pushed while on duty, and it was not an isolated incident.

An assault case was opened at the local SAPS station, and the affected nurse has been offered the necessary wellness support. In fact, according to MMC for Health Rina Marx, staff at other clinics have experienced similar abusive behaviour. The situation appears to be so out of control in the City of Tshwane that security guards have been instructed to remove any person who poses a security risk to municipal infrastructure, staff and patients from the premises.

Marx said the stance was part of the City’s zero tolerance towards unbecoming and deplorable behaviour. She strongly condemned attacks on health infrastructure and personnel. “During the course of last week, there was a break-in at Danville Clinic in Pretoria West. Security guards were overpowered and tied up in the guardhouse. A total of 33 computers were stolen, amounting to a loss of approximately R200 000,” Marx said.