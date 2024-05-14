Criminals behind road spiking arrested

The arrest of 11 suspects in Winterveldt believed to be behind road spiking incidents targeting motorists on highways, could potentially lead to prosecution of many cases related to this modus operandi. This was the sentiment expressed by Gauteng provincial SAPS commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, who hailed the arrests as a breakthrough that would assist the police to close many cases related to road spiking.

Mthombeni commended the team of district detectives who worked with detectives from SAPS Rietgat and FNB security officials, to arrest the suspects linked to road spiking in Tshwane. "I am pleased with the dedication and commitment shown by the team that has been working around the clock to ensure that they hunt down and arrest the suspects who have been terrorising the community. The arrest of these suspects will help us to close a lot of cases which are related to road spiking and online shopping,” he said. In recent years the scourge of car spiking on highway routes have been on the rise and many motorists fell victims to the crime.

Criminals put spikes on the road after dark with the intention of robbing the victims when they stop to change their tyres. Authorities previously disclosed that the crimes perpetrated by these criminals included robberies, culpable homicide, sexual assault, armed robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder. SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said the police received information on the whereabouts of suspects responsible for road spiking on the N1, N4 and R80 in Tshwane district.

According to her, the tip-off also suggested that the suspects were behind robberies related to online shopping. She said: “The team went to Winterveldt at a house which was also used to operate an illegal shebeen where they confronted 10 male suspects as well as the woman running the shebeen.” Five of the suspects, including the deceased, will be charged for a number of counts of rape and armed robberies.

The woman will be charged for contravening the “Immigration Act” and operating an illegal shebeen, according to Muridili. “Investigators are under way to link the rest of the suspects with cases of robberies related to online shopping as well as road spiking incidents. The police seized a replica firearm and alcohol,” she said. Police in Rietgat have warned buyers of vehicles online not to fall victim to hijackings and robberies.