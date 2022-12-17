‘Cyril Ramaphosa is useless and ignorant’ - Khoi San protesting outside ANC conference

The usually conservative Khoi-San Mass Movement has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that he is “useless” and “ignorant” after failing, for years, to listen to their demands that include land that belongs to them. The group held a peaceful protest outside Nasrec, where the ANC is currently engaged in a 5-day national conference that will elect new leadership.

Ramaphosa himself is seeking re-election for a second term, which is being challenged by former health minister Zweli Mkhize. However, if it were up to the movement’s representative, only known as Elder Derrick, who was flanked by the organisation’s president, Joseph Marble, and Monarch Davids of the Gabesa Bushman Tribe, Ramaphosa would lose the elections to make way for a “better leader”. The trio will be sleeping outside the conference for the duration of the conference.

Elder Derrick representing Aboriginal People of !Naremãb are staging a protest outside Nasrec, they said they will not go away until ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa attend to their demands and that they want his government to pay 10 Trillion USD @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/5QIU10sOTV — Ntombi Nkosi (@nntombi_nkosi) December 17, 2022 “We have been doing this for years, and we are not getting any response from Cyril (Ramaphosa). He is running away from us. He is ignorant and useless.” According to StatsSA, the Khoi-San number less than 4 million, but according to themselves, they are over 30 million. Some of their demands include equal rights and opportunities with every other tribe and with the land that they claim belongs to them.

“The government is discriminating against us by splitting us up in being Khoi or coloured. Cyril doesn’t want us; instead, he runs away from us. “So we are here to let Cyril know that he must bear in mind the matter of our birth bond. This bond is birth money that has to be paid out to every Khoi San child that is born. “This country is owned by Charles (the King). The London convention of 1686 is still being enforced here. We are still a dominion of the British crown. Unless we become a sovereign republic, but as a democratic state we are being captured. This whole government has been captured by the Rothschilds, the Ruperts, and Bill Gates.”

