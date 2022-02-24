DA backs its Gauteng bill to improve police intelligence to fight, prevent crime

Pretoria - The DA in Gauteng believes that its proposed community safety oversight bill was “the only solution” to fight against crime despite a backlash expressed against it during a recent public hearing in Mogale City. The majority of participants expressed opinions that the bill, which proposed in part the establishment of an ombudsman to oversee the work and performance of the SAPS, risked replacing the mandate of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

DA MPL Michael Shackleton said the bill was “the only alternative solution to ensure the safety of our residents”. The bill would improve police intelligence to fight and prevent crime, he said. During the hearing one proponent of the bill applauded it, saying it would accommodate neighbourhood watches, which could serve as “an effective means in deterring crime”.

Shackleton’s utterances were made following the recent release of crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year by Police Minister Bheki Cele. The statistics painted a worrying picture in Gauteng in terms of the increase in crime. Shackleton said: “Gauteng is no longer a safe place for its residents and their belongings according to the recently released crime statistics.

“This raises great concern about our residents’ safety while at home and walking or driving on roads.” He cited increases in cases of murder, robbery at residential premises, kidnapping, car hijacking, truck hijacking, attempted murder, bank robbery, theft of motor vehicles or motorcycles and commercial crimes as cause for concern. “This is a clear indication that the lives of Gauteng residents are in danger.

“And law enforcement agencies are unable to ensure their safety or to prevent crime,” he said. The stats showed that murder cases in the province increased from 1 327 to 1 570 while attempted murder went up from 1 323 to 1 397. Car hijackings increased from 2 824 compared to 2 346 while robberies at residential premises spiked by 51 cases from 1 941 in the third quarter of the previous financial year to 1 992 in the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year.

Shackleton said: “The DA demands that both the MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, and SAPS Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela intervene in the police stations that have recorded an increase in serious crimes “These include places such as Alexandra, Honeydew and Johannesburg central to ensure that these police stations are adequately equipped to prevent and fight crime. “They should also equip the crime intelligence unit working on serious crimes with resources and more personnel.”