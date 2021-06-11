DA kicks off municipal polls campaign at Union Buildings

Pretoria - DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga yesterday used the party’s voter registration campaign at the Union Buildings to mobilise support ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in October. Msimanga was part of the DA leaders in the province marking the voter registration campaign by putting up posters on the poles in Arcadia.

The posters bore a message in different languages, calling for people to register and vote for the party if they want service delivery. Msimanga said: “In the next coming months the DA is not going to be resting. We are going to make sure that each and every person who is not registered is reached out to by the DA. “We will be able to install a DA mayor once again and ensure that there is a team to continue with the good work that we have done.”

He said the flighting of the DA’s voter registration poster campaign was a way of mobilising people to go and register for voting in large numbers on July 17 and 18. Msimanga also used the opportunity to slam those who questioned the party’s readiness for the elections. “We are the only organisation currently in Gauteng that has completed a candidates’ list. Yes, newspapers have reported all sorts of nonsense about us not wanting to release the list.

“We are not releasing the list because we are in the process of hearing what Judge (Dikgang) Moseneke wants to say,” he said. Former Deputy Chief Justice Moseneke was recently appointed by the IEC to review whether the current conditions were conducive to holding free and fair elections, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Not that we are not ready to have elections. If we are supposed to be having elections tomorrow, believe me, we have a candidate for each and every ward.

“We have branches that are ready to go on the ground – to go and make sure that we build support for the candidate,” Msimanga said. He further said that the party was ready to put up a fight and win the election. Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said: “For the DA in Tshwane it will be an incredibly significant election. In 2016 the DA emerged as the largest political party to be represented in the City council. Since then we’ve been on a journey of stabilising the city and restoring good governance.”