DA members attacked in Attridgeville

Members of the DA in Atteridgeville allegedly came under attack on Monday while putting up posters of a rally dubbed Gauteng Reya ba Tsena to be hosted by the political party today in Soweto ahead of the May 29 national elections. Two members, Innocent Mabaso and Daniel Mogobu on Tuesday told the Pretoria News that they went to hospital for X-rays after they sustained injuries on the legs after they were stabbed with broken bottles during the attack.

Constituency chairperson, Katlego Makgaleng, said although the assailants were not dressed in political party regalia he believed the attacks were politically motivated. “The DA in Atteridgeville strongly condemns the barbaric attack on our members in ward 107, Mshongoville Brazaville. While putting up final rally posters, our members were ambushed and attacked by a group of politically motivated hooligans attempting to stop the DA’s progress,” he said. He said one member was severely injured after being attacked while on a ladder putting up posters on the electric pole.

The member, he said, fell from the ladder to the ground. “This despicable attack has no place in a democratic country where political rights are enshrined in the Constitution. We believe this attack is politically motivated, as the DA has gained significant support in Atteridgeville and our opponents are unhappy with our growth,” Makgaleng said. He said the DA won’t be deterred from its mission to rescue South Africa despite the incident.