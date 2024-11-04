DA pushes for Tshwane ANC councillor's removal for missing meetings

The future of an ANC councillor in Tshwane, Tshepo Malefane, hangs in the balance after the DA vowed to ask MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Jacob Mamabolo to remove as a public representative for skipping six council meetings. The DA’s move is despite the fact that a council report, which recommended for Malefane’s expulsion, could not be passed during a council meeting at Tshwane House last week.

Instead, the new coalition government of the EFF, ANC and ActionSA voted in favour of the report being referred back to a special committee that handled the case. The special committee was tasked with investigating councillors’s alleged breaches of the code of conduct referrals from the Office of the Speaker for the period between July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. ANC councillor Floyd Thema: “We want the council to refer back to this particular report because clearly the committee didn’t have terms of reference. We want the implicated councillor to be given an opportunity to put up his story and facts.”

The stance by the coalition government was, however, opposed by the DA, who viewed it as a political move to protect the councillor in question. In a media statement, DA caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said his party will go ahead to request Mamabolo to act against Malefane for not honouring six council meetings over a seven-month period without apology. The party wants the implicated councillor to be removed from his position and stop drawing salary from the municipality.

Moloto said: “ActionSA has failed its first test in Tshwane, showing that it is the ANC/EFF who truly run the city and control the coalition, as they voted to override Council rules to protect an ANC councillor flagged for removal.” He said ActionSA councillors “sheepishly raised their hands to protect” Malefane who has missed six council meetings. “Council rules are clear: any councillor who misses three meetings without apology must be referred to the MEC for removal,” he said.