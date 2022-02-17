DA says Gauteng failing to keep promise of youth jobs

Pretoria - Gauteng provincial departments have come under criticism from the DA for failing to report on targets set for the Tshepo 1 million programme, which was aimed at addressing the problem of youth unemployment. Party leader Solly Msimanga singled out the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as the only department which has been reporting on the programme in its quarterly financial reports.

Msimanga, who lamented the high number of unemployed in the province, said: “For the second quarter of the 2021/22 financial year, this department failed to meet the target set under this programme which is meant to provide employment opportunities for our youth in the province. A target of creating 750 employment opportunities was set by the department but only 442 opportunities were created.” He mentioned that "the fact that this is the only department other than the Office of the Premier that reports on targets set for the Tshepo 1 Million programme" showed that the Gauteng government “is not serious about creating a conducive environment for the private sector to invest in our economy”. He vowed to demand reports from other departments on how they implemented the programme for imparting skills into young people to make them employable.

The criticism by the DA was made ahead of Premier David Makhura's State of the Province address. Makhura had previously said Tshepo 1 million would be up-scaled to give more young people opportunities to enter the labour market and establish their own businesses. In May 2020, the Premier's Office disclosed in the fourth quarterly report for the 2019/2020 financial year that it placed 127 426 economically excluded youth through the programme.

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey published by Statistics South Africa showed that Gauteng's unemployment rate was standing at 37%. Msimanga said: “This is extremely worrying considering that Gauteng is the economic hub of the country, with abundant resources that can assist in growing the country’s economy and creating employment opportunities. This shows that Makhura’s administration has failed to create employment opportunities for this province and whatever promises he will make in this regard during his State of the Province Address will remain unfulfilled.” He said the government’s job was “not to give our unemployed residents jobs, but rather to create the correct environment through training programmes like the Tshepo 1 Million programme that will enable all our unemployed residents to become employable”.