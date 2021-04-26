DA suspends embattled Limpopo leader Jacques Smalle

Pretoria - Embattled Limpopo DA leader, Jacques Smalle, has been formally suspended by the party following fraud and tax evasion allegations.

This after the party’s Legal Federal Commission (LFC) found that Smalle had been dodging the taxman by getting his tax allowance paid into the bank account of his aide.

Pretoria News understands the party has since been put under administration following the sanctions.

Federal Council deputy chairperson, James Masango, and MP Annelie Lotriet, have been appointed as joint administrators.

In a memo seen by the Pretoria News, circulated among members, the party states that Smalle was suspended from Thursday last week.

It reads in part: “This memo serves to inform you that following a FedEx resolution taken today (Thursday) Jacques Smalle has been suspended.

In terms of the suspension he is suspended from any and all activities of the DA in terms of 10.12.5 of the federal constitution, and thus

prohibited from taking part in or all activities of the party until further notice.”

While Smalle has been suspended from doing any party activities, the suspension does not take away his legislature responsibilities.

“The suspension is applicable to all activities and does not affect any activities of Jacques Smalle MPL as a member of the legislature, exercising his functions and responsibilities as member of the legislature.

“The suspension is part of a disciplinary process, and the province will be informed of any developments or outcomes in this regard. The administration will continue with the running of the province as usual.”

Responding to the suspension, Smalle said: “I remain an MPL and have all the rights of a MPL, I also play my oversight role on behalf of the people, they must now put their (DA) case and I’ll have the opportunity to engage on the matter.”

The party last month postponed the province’s elective conference following the emergence of the fraud and tax evasion allegations.

Smalle was set to face off with DA MP and former party national spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

DA spokesperson Suviwe Gwarube said the party’s provincial office would remain under administration until investigations were completed.

She confirmed Smalle’s suspension.

“The Federal Executive received a briefing from the Federal Legal Commission on the Smalle disciplinary matter.

“On the basis of that briefing, the FedEx has decided to suspend Jacques Smalle from party activities and caucus activities in terms of Section 9.5.2 of the Fed Constitution and/or Section 10.12.5 pending a full investigation into all allegations made against Mr Smalle.”

Pretoria News