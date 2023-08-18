DA to lay criminal charges against striking Tshwane municipal workers

Pretoria - The DA in Tshwane will today be laying criminal charges against members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) who are participating in the “unlawful” strike action that started three weeks ago. The DA are accusing the strikers of conspiracy to commit sabotage, kidnapping and commit grievous bodily harm.

The municipal employees are demanding salary increases of 5.4%. However, the cash-strapped City of Tshwane has since announced that paying out increases was not part of the immediate plans because it could not afford to do this. The strike has been marred by a series of violent incidents with strikers allegedly intimidating colleagues who refused to take part in the protest action which has also impacted negatively in the delivery of services.

The Pretoria News recently reported that a Tshwane water and sanitation employee was shot and wounded in an incident believed to be linked to strike action last weekend. The Pretoria News understands that the employee ignored threats to stop responding to call-outs from the metro by fellow employees. Speaking to the newspaper yesterday, DA caucus in Tshwane spokesperson Kwena Moloto confirmed that the party would be laying criminal charges at the Brooklyn Police Station today.

He said the party had obtained evidence of the above charges through an anonymous whistle-blower. “These conspiracies are crimes and will be treated as such. There is no room in the city of Tshwane for threats to security, and the lives of our residents,” Moloto said. “Just this weekend a city of Tshwane employee experienced a violent hijacking and shooting by a group of individuals who had earlier issued warnings against working which highlights the gravity of the situation.”

Moloto said that he would be joined by Tshwane caucus chairperson Jacqui Uys and other executive committee members. “Evidence will be handed over to the South African Police Service and to members of the media present,” he said. The City has since issued more than 90 dismissal letters to employees who have participated in the unlawful and unprotected strike action.