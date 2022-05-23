Dali Mpofu at disciplinary hearing following ‘shut-up’ remarks made at Zondo Commission

Pretoria - Advocate Dali Mpofu appeared before a disciplinary hearing held by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) on Monday following his so-called “shut-up” remarks he made before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture more than a year ago. The charge against Mpofu has its origin when he in March last year while cross-examining Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on behalf of former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, told Gordhan’s legal representative, advocate Michelle le Roux, to “shut-up while I’m talking.” This was after he had objected to her line of questions to Gordhan.

Mpofu maintained that she (Le Roux) was not sticking to the script as per the cross-examination procedures and that she was introducing new questions, Mpofu went on to further label Le Roux as a “junior counsel”, stating that she was disrespecting a senior counsel after she had interrupted him twice. In the process Mpofu also told Gordhan to shut up, prompting the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to intervene, telling Mpofu: “I’m in charge.” Dali Mpofu appeared before a disciplinary hearing held by the Legal Practice Council following his so-called “shut-up” remarks he made before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture @IOL #DaliMpofu #StateCapture pic.twitter.com/wkLRuLp9S4 — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) May 23, 2022 It is not exactly clear which charge Mpofu is facing, as the Pretoria News had asked spokesperson for the LPC, Kabelo Letebele for a copy of the indictment, but received no response in this regard.

Security personnel at the LPC also refused entry to the Pretoria News to attend the hearing. Letebele meanwhile confirmed that the hearing was closed to the media. “The LPC committee will give the parties the chance to present their case and once there is a finding in the matter, it will be made public,” Letebele said. Mpofu briefly spoke to the Pretoria News who was waiting outside the LPC office and he too, was not clear about the exact charge when asked.

“There is one charge which follows the so-called shut-up saga. It seems like this thing will be with us for the next two decades,” he said. He however confirmed that the hearing started on Monday and said it is expected to last for two days. Asked how things were proceeding, Mpofu said: “It’s going well, I think. It's just a pity we have to spend time on these frivolous things. It's 14 months later, but it shows that this country is still a colony. When asked what the possible sanction would be in case he is found to be guilty, Mpfu said: “I doubt we will get to that stage.”

