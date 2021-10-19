DA’s John Steenhuisen not happy with performance in all local municipalities it rules

Pretoria - DA leader John Steenhuisen is not happy with his party’s performance in all the local municipalities it has been ruling. During his campaign trail at a rally at Ephraim Mogale Stadium in Modimolle, Limpopo, in the run-up to the November 1 election, he said the party had not done enough in DA-run municipalities.

“We are not happy that we have not done enough. We must do more. “We have a record of action and promise more. When we govern places like Cape Town, we don’t get satisfied with what we have done. We want to do more. “We don’t want to be the best band on the Titanic. We want to deliver world-class municipalities. DA-run municipalities must compete around the world.”

Steenhuisen was addressing about 200 party members in blue DA regalia. He said service delivery was key in their campaign to take over municipalities. “Our opponents want to make this about other than service delivery. These elections are local elections. Voters care about who brings service delivery, who they trust to keep the community safe, and who is trusted not to steal money,” Steenhuisen said.

He pleaded with potential voters to give his party five years to show them a difference in governance. “This is the chance to elect a local government that truly understands that there can never be dignity without clean water, reliable electricity and sanitation. “As municipalities across South Africa collapse, one by one, under the weight of their failed ANC local governments, South Africans have a once-in-five-years chance to secure the future of their towns or cities by electing a local government that does the exact opposite of these failed ANC governments.”

In Modimolle, the DA has been governing with an outright majority since the last elections in 2016, under mayor Marlene van Staden. “Coalitions and minority governments can work. They must work, because this is going to be the future for many councils across the country. But where possible, an outright majority for a competent and ethical government is a far more effective way to ensure good service delivery and progress. “Another aspect of the DA difference is our zero tolerance for any form of corruption,” Steenhuisen said.