David Mabuza denies divisions in ANC ahead of national conference

Pretoria - Deputy President David “DD” Mabuza has denied that there are divisions within the ANC, saying the governing party will never have another splinter group ahead of its national conference in December this year. However, he stressed the need to act decisively against corruption and strengthen state institutions following the release of the state capture report this week.

Mabuza was addressing journalists outside the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane, Limpopo, following his meeting with traditional leaders. The meeting was part of a build up to the party’s 110th anniversary, to be hosted at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. This follows assertions by ANC members, including writer and poet Wally Serote during the disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) 60th anniversary celebrations last month, that the ANC was heading for another split because of infighting. The ANC has had breakaway parties – Cope and the EFF – formed by former ANC national chairperson Mosiuoa Lekota and former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Julius Malema in 2008 and 2013 respectively.

Mabuza, who is also the ANC’s deputy president, did not mince his words in saying the party would do everything in its power to avoid a splinter group among its ranks. Mabuza said: “We are going to avoid for the ANC to split again. We have to try to stick together whatever challenges we have before us. “We have gone through many challenges as a movement and it’s not the first time. I can attest to you that we will get through this and never split again.”

Last year, divisions among the MK members saw ANC officials including Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Ngungubele held against their will by the former combatants at the Saint George’s Hotel in Pretoria after a party meeting. Asked how the ANC was dealing with divisions that may cause the party to split after the state capture report that was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa by commission chairperson Raymond Zondo on Tuesday, Mabuza said divisions were a challenge that the ANC always faced and overcame before. He said: “We have gone through this before. Let’s wait for the outcome of the report. But I don’t think that the report will further divide the ANC. We can no longer be divided.

“It’s very important to stand against corruption because we can’t betray the people. They have given their trust to us to look after their resources. So from time to time we need to strengthen our institutions responsible for checking corruption,” Mabuza added. Asked by journalists whether he would be contesting again in the party’s December conference, where Modise is tipped for the position of deputy president in Ramaphosa’s slate, Mabuza downplayed it, saying it would be the decision of the party’s branches. “That is the decision of the branches of the ANC as to who they want to lead them. It’s not my decision whether I want to come back or not and it’s not my wish. It’s about the will of the people. “The ANC is leading the government and has to be responsible for the resources of the country.”