Dedicated residents devote their time for charity

In a heart-warming initiative, the Rotary Club of Pretoria East, in partnership with Bronberg Retirement Village, has brought comfort and joy to communities in need. Over the past seven years, a dedicated group of approximately 60 residents — including, as of recently, a gentleman among the ladies — have devoted their time to knitting and crocheting for charity.

This knitting project is more than just a pastime; it’s a vibrant hub of creativity, fellowship, and altruism. With participants aged 60 to nearly 90, the project showcases the enduring spirit of generosity within the Bronberg community. The project is funded equally by the Bronberg Social Committee and Rotary District 9400's District Grant, each contributing R2,000 monthly to purchase wool. The group’s enthusiasm is palpable as they meticulously select colours for special projects, exchange ideas for new designs, and showcase their creations in quarterly exhibitions. These gatherings are not just a display of craftsmanship but a celebration of community spirit and purpose. The lovingly handcrafted items — from blankets and beanies to jerseys — are distributed to various deserving institutions. Recipients include Nicus Lodge for children with cancer, House Ebenhaeser, President Kruger Home, Pure Hope Primary School, Ditsala Creche, and others. Even trauma centres at Valhalla and Garsfontein Police Stations have felt the warmth of these donations.

Recently, the Rotary Club and Bronberg residents had the privilege of personally delivering these items. Their visits to the institutions were met with gratitude and smiles, affirming the impact of their efforts. “The joy in creating these pieces and the thought of them providing warmth and comfort to someone in need drives us,” said Rotarian Doulien Knopjes. “It’s not just about knitting wool — it’s about knitting hearts together.” This project epitomises the Rotary motto, Service Above Self. It warms bodies and fosters friendship, creativity, and a sense of purpose among the Bronberg residents.