Demand for change in SAPS management in Soshanguve

The portfolio committee on community safety in the Gauteng legislature will request the provincial SAPS commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni to change management at police stations in the Soshanguve area. The committee led by former Gauteng health MEC, Bandile Masuku, said it echoed the call by communities for the rotation of station commanders and their respective police officers at Rietgat, Soshanguve, Fochville and Ratanda police stations.

The call was made in the wake of the recent tragic murder of 5-year-old Ditebogo Phalane in Soshanguve Block UU, who was fatally wounded by one of the suspects who pulled the trigger during the hijacking of his father’s vehicle outside his home. The child was buried yesterday following a funeral service attended by the top brass of the SAPS, including national Police Minister Bheki Cele. Masuku said Ditebogo’s untimely death underscored the pressing need for decisive action to combat crime in the Soshanguve area. “The committee welcomes the recent arrest of the two suspects involved,” Masuku said.

Rotation of police, according to Masuku, was a recognised intervention that had in the past produced the required outcomes of effective policing. “The committee acknowledges the urgent need to address escalating crime rates in these areas, which have reached unacceptable levels. In response to community concerns, the committee will formally request the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, to accede to the demand made by these communities,” he said. Importantly, he said, the changes would not be a reflection of dismissal, but rather a strategic redeployment aimed at infusing new leadership and fresh approaches to policing.

Police Minister Bheki Cele led the SAPS delegation during the funeral service of Ditebogo Jr Phalane. Supplied “The committee firmly believes that the introduction of new leadership will bring about innovative crime-fighting strategies and restore community trust in the police's ability to ensure their safety,” said Masuku. He added that the committee wanted more stringent measures to tackle crime effectively and create a safer environment for all community members. “It remains committed to working collaboratively with law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders to address these pressing concerns,” he said.

Ditebogo Jr was killed on the evening of May 10, as he ran out to greet his father, in what police say was a botched hijacking. Following the shooting incident, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said that according to information, an unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father’s Toyota bakkie and shot the boy, who later died in hospital. On Thursday, police arrested two suspects. They said the vehicle used during the hijacking incident has been seized.

“A car jamming device, a firearm and a stolen vehicle was also found in the suspect’s possession.” In a heart-warming obituary, the child was described as a bright and loving light in the lives of all who knew him. His teachers described him as a child who was always ready for a challenge, inquisitive and someone who stood up for what he believed it.