Department of Basic Education says tell school if matric learner gets Covid-19
Pretoria - The Department of Basic Education has urged parents and guardians of matric learners who test positive for Covid-19 to inform their child’s school.
Last week the department said it would allow learners who had tested positive to write the exams under specific conditions.
But since Friday, about 30 learners in the country had tested positive for the virus, Department of Basic Education spokesperson Terence Khala said. In these instances the learners and families had reported to the schools and were able to be assisted.
“It should be noted that the schools did well to handle the cases, and eventually candidates were able to write as per the guidelines in place,” Khala said.
He urged parents to inform their respective schools should a learner test positive. Arrangements would then be made for the learners to write the exam at an isolation venue that complied with the health and safety regulations.
The call was made in line with the department’s protocols on managing Covid-19 during the exams.
“Learners are advised to be extra cautious during this period of the examinations to minimise the risk of contracting the virus. They should refrain from attending any social gatherings and strictly observe the protocols relating to social distancing, wearing masks and hand sanitising.
“The department also appeals to parents and communities to continue supporting the ‘Class of 2020’ throughout the examination period.”
Pretoria News