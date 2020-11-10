Department of Basic Education says tell school if matric learner gets Covid-19

Pretoria - The Department of Basic Education has urged parents and guardians of matric learners who test positive for Covid-19 to inform their child’s school.

Last week the department said it would allow learners who had tested positive to write the exams under specific conditions.

But since Friday, about 30 learners in the country had tested positive for the virus, Department of Basic Education spokesperson Terence Khala said. In these instances the learners and families had reported to the schools and were able to be assisted.

“It should be noted that the schools did well to handle the cases, and eventually candidates were able to write as per the guidelines in place,” Khala said.

He urged parents to inform their respective schools should a learner test positive. Arrangements would then be made for the learners to write the exam at an isolation venue that complied with the health and safety regulations.