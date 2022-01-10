Department of Education makes late registration available for Gauteng learners

Pretoria - Gauteng Department of Education will on Wednesday open late registration for parents who did not apply for their children's placements for the 2022 academic year. This after the department said it had identified more than 17 000 applicants who did not submit all the necessary supporting documents to the schools they applied for or uploaded it on the system during the allocated time period.

All applications, which were submitted without supporting documents were deemed unsuccessful. According to the department, a total of 1 465 applicants also remain unplaced. Parents and guardians can log in on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to apply, however, only schools with capacity will appear on the system.

The department said a total of 276 564 Grade 1s and 8s online admissions applicants have been successfully placed. Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department also prioritised the finalisation of 866 appeals received since the placement period last year. "These appeals are the result of applicants who could not be placed at their desired school and objected to placement at an alternative school provided," Mabona said.

Outcomes are expected to be communicated by the latest today (Monday) to all the applicants. Mabona said that to deal with the pressure of placement the department has invested in more classrooms. "We have transferred over R240 million to schools for the construction of classrooms. These funds will enable the construction of 229 classrooms in identified primary schools and 270 classrooms in identified high schools," he said.

Last year, the department opened its online applications in two phases and phase 1 applications were for parents whose children were in Grade 7 and who will be going to Grade 8 this year. Phase 2 applications were for parents or guardians whose children will be going to Grade 1 or Grade 8 in 2022 but were not in a public school in Gauteng. The department said that it had received 335 091 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications for the 2022 academic year.

In late December, the department also opened the online admissions system for 57 000 Grade 1 and 8 learners who had not uploaded proof of residences by the initial deadline. Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department took seriously the constitutional mandate of ensuring that every child was placed in a school. "We would like to plead with parents to remain patient as our officials have been working around the clock to ensure that all learners are placed at a school as soon as possible," Lesufi said.