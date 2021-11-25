Department of Human Settlements issues RDP houses scam warning
Betty Moleya
Pretoria - The Department of Human Settlements has warned the public not to fall for a scam on social media promising RDP houses from the Housing Development Agency.
According to the department, there were numerous posts doing the rounds on social media about RDP houses.
The department said the adverts were misleading and that the agency did not see houses. It also warned people about a Facebook page that encouraged people to apply for RDP houses online.
Those wanting RDP houses should contact their provincial or local government to inquire about applying, the department said.
“Housing fraud and corruption include intentionally and unlawfully paying money, or making money or making any benefits to housing officials in return for an RDP house, service stands and rented council property or stands,” the department said.
It also includes subletting RDP houses or government properties for financial benefit.
Forgery of prospective beneficiaries’ signatures, or impersonating a beneficiary, as well as the unlawful occupation of RDP houses also constitute housing fraud.
People are encouraged to be whistle-blowers and report any suspicious activities or acts of fraud and corruption to the Department of Housing Settlement, Special Investigation Directorate, the department, National Anti-corruption Hotline or the Presidential Hotline.
Pretoria News