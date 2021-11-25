Department of Human Settlements issues RDP houses scam warning

Pretoria - The Department of Human Settlements has warned the public not to fall for a scam on social media promising RDP houses from the Housing Development Agency.

According to the department, there were numerous posts doing the rounds on social media about RDP houses.

The department said the adverts were misleading and that the agency did not see houses. It also warned people about a Facebook page that encouraged people to apply for RDP houses online.

Those wanting RDP houses should contact their provincial or local government to inquire about applying, the department said.