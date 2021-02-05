Department of Science and Innovation to showcase its work in various fields

Pretoria - The Department of Science and Innovation will embark on a campaign to showcase its work in various fields, including its contribution to the national response to Covid-19 pandemic. The idea behind the initiative is to ensure that society becomes aware of the value of science in solving societal challenges. The rollout of the campaign will take place in October under the leadership of Minister Dr Blade Nzimande. "This will include work to address other diseases, as well as the contribution of science, technology and innovation in helping the economy recover from the pandemic, under the banner 'Making Sure It's Possible' and the hashtags #itspossible and #backedbyscience," he said. Nzimande expressed hope that through the campaign, there would be a better appreciation of the impact of science, technology and innovation on society.

Some of the work to be displayed by the department will include the hydrogen SA programme, which was providing an alternative source of energy that is noiseless, effective and pollution-free.

Over years, the department has overseen the development of the world's largest and fastest 3D printer and technology, known as Aquatrip, that identifies water leaks and prevents wastage by means of an in-built control valve.

The department will also showcase the Square Kilometre Array project, which will be the world's largest radio telescope and the largest scientific infrastructure on the African continent.

"Over the past two decades, the department has made huge investments in research and innovation that have enabled the country to respond effectively to Covid-19.

“These investments were made not only in the health care and related sectors, but also in other sectors as part of the department’s efforts to become an innovative and inclusive department focused on improving the lives of all South Africans," the department said in a statement.

Pretoria News