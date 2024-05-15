Deputy mayor happy with progress at Rooiwal project

Deputy mayor of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, has expressed satisfaction at the ongoing work to upgrade the capacity of Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant. This was after her oversight visit to the plant alongside Utilities MMC Themba Fosi, and the MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Hannes Coetzee.

Moya said: “Significant progress has been made with both the general building and mechanical and electrical contractors on-site and actively working on an accelerated plan to enhance the efficiency and functionality of the plant.” She said the assessment of the quality of the effluent discharged from the plant was one of the key milestones of the project. “Thanks to the proactive efforts of our contractors, we are optimistic that by December 2024 we will start having measurable data on the improved quality of the effluent being discharged,” she said.

The Rooiwal was flagged for its lack of capacity to purify waste water, resulting in the sludge or effluent being discharged into the Apies River. The Apies River in turn supplied water to Temba water treatment plant, used for purifying water for the Hammanskraal residents. Moya said: “In another crucial development, preparations are well under way to provide clean water to the residents of Hammanskraal by September 2024.”

Last month Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu promised that residents in Hammanskraal will access portable water through the Klipdrift Package Plant in September this year. The Klipdrift plant upgrade takes place alongside a long-term project to refurbish the Rooiwal through partnership between the Department of Water and Sanitation, the City and the Development Bank of Southern Africa as an implementing agent. The City has been auditing water meters in Hammanskraal as part of the process to prepare municipal water infrastructure for water supply in September.

Moya said: “We are proud to report that our audit team has successfully assessed over 23 000 households out of the initial target of 39 000. This puts us two months ahead of our scheduled timeline and demonstrates our commitment to delivering clean water to the community in a timely manner.” She said the City remained dedicated to the successful completion of the Rooiwal project and pledged to continue working diligently towards achieving its goals. The project has previously been tainted with controversy after companies linked to businessman Edwin Sodi were implicated in a R295 million tender to upgrade Rooiwal as part of Phase 1.