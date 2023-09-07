Deputy minister David Mahlobo concerned about Tshwane’s high levels of water use

Pretoria - Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has expressed concern about the high level of water consumption attributed to the rising temperatures in Tshwane. Areas of the metro have had disruptions for weeks due to inadequate pressure from the bulk water supply pipes, which made it difficult to maintain desired water levels in its reservoirs.

As temperatures gradually increase with the change of seasons, high consumption of water by residents was also cited as a challenge. In a television interview, Mahlobo said high-lying areas in the east of Pretoria, such as Mooikloof, had no water yesterday morning because of high levels of consumption as a result of the heat the previous day. “Our reservoirs dropped to about 7% but rose to about 39% later.

“Because of the high temperatures … our reservoirs are ranging at about 40% and above, and that is not acceptable because it will impact the availability of water in the high-lying areas,” he said. The Pretoria News reported recently that Mahlobo, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and fellow Deputy Minister Judith Tshabalala convened an urgent meeting on Sunday with city mayor Cilliers Brink and Rand Water Board chairperson Ramateu Monyokolo. The two have been engaged in public spat over who was responsible for the water challenges in the capital.

He commended Brink and Monyokolo for the “cease fire” and prioritising providing water to the residents of Tshwane. Mahlobo also said he was concerned about the metro’s infrastructure and the water lost due to cracked pipes and vandalism. He said that the water and sanitation department of the city had brought in an additional 150 megalitres into Tshwane’s system, but the city was losing 32% of the water due to cracked pipes and vandalism.