Despite break-in, theft of computers at Atteridgeville Labour Centre services still on track

Pretoria - Despite the break-in and theft of computers at the Atteridgeville Labour Centre last week the Department of Employment and Labour has made means to ensure that services to residents within the community remain steadily on track. The department indicated yesterday that it had deployed an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) bus to begin servicing Atteridgeville clients as of today after services were suspended earlier in the month.

The reason for this as departmental spokesperson Mishack Magakwe explained was due the fact that the department wanted to restore labour services following the break-in and theft of computers and other valuable assets at the Atteridgeville Labour Centre. Magakwe said until the issue was resolved, the bus would operate four times a week starting from Tuesday to Friday between 7.30am to 4pm. "Clients will no longer be required to travel to Pretoria or surrounding areas in order to receive assistance. We encourage the public to make the most of this opportunity as the department is constantly working to bring services closer to the public."

The department previously said that security guards were on site when its Atteridgeville office was broken into on January 19. The department indicated it had employed a private security company that had in fact deployed two security personnel who were on site at the time of the incident. In spite of this it said it remained unclear how burglars gained entry to the premises.