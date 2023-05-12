Despite seeing a doctor Senzo Meyiwa’s friend Mthokozisi Thwala has no proof he was assaulted by cops

Pretoria - Even though Senzo Meyiwa's friend Mthokozisi Thwala testified before the court that he was assaulted by the police the whole night, he alleged he had no medical records or proof to that effect despite going to see a doctor. This was despite Thwala testifying in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria that following his assault by the police in 2019, he was left with a number of bruises on his hands, feet, knees, lower back and left chest area.

He told advocate Zandile Mshololo, the legal counsel for the fifth accused, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, during her cross-examination, that although he went to the hospital he did not recall if a file or record was opened by the hospital. He said he does remember though, that the police had taken him from his workplace and took him to a doctor in Morningside after they saw the photographs of his injuries. Thwala said the police fetched him from his place of work with the purpose of obtaining those records, just as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had done.

He added that he eventually opened a case of assault against the police, even though he only did so months later in 2020 around January or February. According to Meyiwa's childhood friend, the reason he delayed opening a case against the police was as a result of him being fearful following what the law enforcement officials had done to him prior. "I don't have anything or any report or record pointing to that. Even the guys from Ipid came and did the same process and even requested photographs from me but I don't know if they have those records or proof as I have nothing to that effect."

"The people who gave me support, in particular my friends who also accompanied me, gave me the strength to finally go and open a case against the police." Thwala also informed the court there had been no update whether any arrests had been made in relation to his assault. The case is to proceed after the adjournment.