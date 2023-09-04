Devastated families of police officers who lost their lives attend annual SAPS Commemoration Day

Pretoria - Devastated families of policemen and women who lost their lives in the line of duty are at pains to explain how it feels to lose loved ones. This was evident yesterday at the annual SAPS Commemoration Day where President Cyril Ramaphosa and the deceased’s families paid homage to them at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

In the past 12 months, between April 1, 2022 and March 31 this year, 34 families lost loved ones who died while working. The sombre event, officiated by Ramaphosa, saw various families and thousands of colleagues and Cabinet ministers coming out in their numbers to remember the fallen heroes. President Cyril Ramaphosa during the annual SAPS Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) More than 1 000 police trainees were also in attendance.

The names of the 34 policemen and women who died were imprinted on the wall of gallant heroes at the SAPS memorial site at the Union Buildings. Speaking to the Pretoria News on the sidelines of the event, Molifi Mokgothu, the father of 22-year-old Constable Kanalela Mokgothu from Kroonstad could not hold back his tears as he explained how his son died. “I lost my son who died in the line of duty. For a father to lose a son is painful. I thought that he would bury me, especially for a 22-year-old,” Mokgothu said.

Mokgothu said on May 10, 2022 his son who had been in the force for only three years, was attending a business robbery in Kroonstad and apprehended a suspect. However, during the apprehension two of the officers were shot and his son died on the scene. “This is so painful and this is a pain I’ll go to the grave with. My message to the perpetrators is that I don’t wish even my worst enemy to lose a child.

“Losing a son is very painful. I don’t want anyone to experience what I have gone through. God bless them,” he said. The SAPS Commemoration Day to commemorate police officer and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty took place at the Union Buildings. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Another parent was Sibongile Mnisi, whose 33-year old son, Andile Maseko, also succumbed to a fatal bullet wound after apprehending an alleged cattle thief after only three years of service. Mnisi described him as a cop who was committed and loved his job.

“Everytime I see a police uniform I feel like crying. I still don’t believe that he is gone. I’m devastated but would like to thank the SAPS for their support,” Mnisi said. Natalie Clemont lost herpolice husband after he and his team crashed in a plane. Her husband, Erasmus Clemont, was part of the Joburg air wing and was on a routine run when they crashed.

“It shouldn’t have been him. He loved his job and I’m proud of him that he died serving his country but it’s hard. You don’t ever think it’s going to happen,” she said, choking back tears. Sanalisiwe Khulu said her son Nombulelo, who was a trainee in Thabazimbi, was accidentally shot by his own training instructor. “Now as a family it’s very painful. He has an 11-year-old son and was the breadwinner in the family. He was planning to buy me a house and to take his child to a multi-racial school, but those dreams have faded.

“He had only been one month in basic training when we heard the sad news,” she said. The event included wreath-laying, a two-minute moment of silence and a flypast to honour those who had died. Addressing the commemoration, Ramaphosa said the event was not to open wounds for the families, but rather to show them that they were not forgotten.

“This is a sombre occasion. We pay tribute to the hard-working men and women of the SAPS who lost their lives in the line of duty. “Every year on the first Sunday in September we pay our respects to those who paid the ultimate price while serving and protecting the South African people,” he said. He said deadly attacks on police were on the rise.

“The Constitution mandates police to prevent, combat and investigate crime. It mandates them to maintain public order and to protect the inhabitants of the Republic and their property. “Theirs is the noble duty of ensuring that all people in South Africa are safe and feel safe. “The officers we are commemorating today lost their lives to criminals who have no regard for the rule of law,” he said.