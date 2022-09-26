Differences in language, tribe, race, ethnicity, religion no excuse to think you are better, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed Heritage Day as a time to remind each other that differences in language, tribe, race, ethnicity, and religion are no excuse for any person to think they are better then others. Ramaphosa led the main Heritage Day celebrations at the Union Buildings on Saturday. The event started with a colourful carnival moving through the city centre, and saw young and old from a range of cultures take to the streets to showcase their cultural dress and music.

He was joined in the celebrations by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Mbali Hlophe, and Tshwane MMC Peggy de Bruin. Ramaphosa said: “From where we have come, we know that culture continues to evolve, to adapt, and it also continues to change. Just as our traditional dress has been adapted to modern fashion, and contemporary music is infused with cultural strains, many South Africans are wearing their favourite colours and are gathering around a braai as we speak now. President Cyril Ramaphosa, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa during the Gauteng Heritage Carnival at the Union Buildings. Picture: Supplied “No matter our race, our ethnicity, our language or religion, there is no right or wrong way to observe Heritage Day. What matters most is that we are taking the time to celebrate our South African-ness.

“A day such as this also reminds us that unity in diversity is indeed our greatest strength as a nation, especially at a time when so many parts of the world are being torn apart by division, by ethnicity, by nationalism, by language, and by religion. We can as South Africans continue to hold our heads high and say we are united in our diversity.” Ramaphosa said legendary composer Solomon Linda was best known as the composer of the song Mbube, which later became the popular music success The Lion Sleeps Tonight. The song provided the name for the Mbube style of isicathamiya a capella music. “And recently musician Master KG made Jerusalema, which also took the world by storm,” he said.

Thousands braved the intense heat on Saturday and flocked to the Union Buildings to celebrate the country's indigenous music and its immense contribution to South Africa’s heritage. Cultural and religious leaders also took part in the event. Mthethwa said South Africans needed to be reminded that, if they loved themselves, other people would also love them. And if South African artists dedicated themselves to their work, their work would be recognised across the world, like the work of Solomon Linda.

Makhura said it had been three years since Heritage Day was celebrated in this way because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but seeing it taking place once again assured him that the challenges of economic recovery were being addressed. “South Africa and Gauteng are rich in cultural diversity, and South Africa remains the cradle of humankind and a fountain of culture,” he added. This year’s event was held under the theme “Celebrating the Legacy of Solomon Linda and South Africa’s Indigenous Music”, and it paid tribute to the 60th anniversary of the passing of the singer and songwriter Solomon Popoli Linda.

The various speakers said Heritage Month 2022 focused on South Africa’s indigenous music, with a spotlight on isicathamiya and its immense contribution to sport, arts, and culture and heritage, especially for immigrant communities in hostels, townships and periurban areas. It also presented an opportunity for South Africans to commemorate the centenaries of late resistance and liberation struggle icons. As part of this year’s Heritage Month, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture unveiled five Legends and Living Human Treasures publications in honour of the late legendary poet Don Mattera; the living legends and music icons Abigail Kubeka, Letta Mbulu, and Caiphus Semenya; and iconic photojournalist Peter Magubane.

During the month, government departments, civil society groups and other entities hosted activities to celebrate the country’s heritage. South Africans have been urged to take pride in celebrating and appreciating indigenous music and heritage, which has been described as a vehicle for achieving social cohesion. Kabelo Maroga from the Bapedi tribe from Sekhukhune said: “We are proud to have travelled all the way to this place so that we can dance, sing and present our people. Heritage Day means a lot to me as a poet who performs in Sepedi. It is a day when we are united in our diversity and embrace and celebrate other cultures.” Xhosa Ntokoza Madiba from the Eastern Cape said: “On days like these, we remember our fallen heroes like former president Nelson Mandela, whose legacy stands for unity and doing what is right for other people, as long as they are humans, no matter their colour, race or nationality.”