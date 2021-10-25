Difficulty of prison consultations delays murder trial of Vusi ’Khekhe’ Mathibela, co-accused

Pretoria - The murder trial of the so-called Mamelodi's No1 Tsotsi Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela and his three co-accused for the alleged assassination of billionaire businessman Wandile Bozwana has been postponed due to the difficulty of consultations in prison. The matter which was due to proceed in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria today hit another delay as the legal representative for the first two accused in the matter, Sipho Hudla and Matamela Robert Mutada, requested the matter be stood down in order to afford them time to properly consult with them.

This was after the legal representative indicated that even though she had managed to see her clients briefly, she still experienced difficulty getting access to them whilst at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility. The legal representatives for Mathibela and his fourth co-accused Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo indicated that they were ready to proceed. The lawyer did however indicate that they had made an arrangement with the head of prison to afford them a private space with which they could consult with the two men.

The state said it was also ready to proceed with the matter but would have no objection or prejudice for the request for the matter to be stood down as they had been notified on Friday already of the intent. It is alleged that Hudla, Mutada and Khumalo acting on Mathibela's instructions shot and killed Bozwana in 2015 as their car stopped at a traffic light at the Garsfontein offramp off the N1 highway. His partner, Mpho Baloyi, who was also in the car at the time managed to drive on despite being severely injured to get help.

Bozwana succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards in the hospital. It is claimed that Mathibela and his three co-accused acted in a common purpose in killing Bozwana and attempting to kill Baloyi. Presiding Judge Papi Masopa granted the postponement and scheduled the matter to resume tomorrow.