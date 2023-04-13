Disabled man left wheelchair-bound still waiting for housing years later

Pretoria - To study or to remain in squalor is the difficult choice facing a family of five in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. Caroline Malokane said she started applying for a home in 2011 for herself and her four children – including her eldest, Samuel Malokane, 27, who was left wheelchair-bound as a result of his spina bifida diagnosis.

The mother said in the interim the family were left in a single-room shack where they cook, bathe, sleep and live, and they could not extend it as they were situated in a "double parked" stand. From 2016, Malokane said she had tried to engage numerous local councillors, social workers and even the City of Tshwane about the family’s plight, but to no avail. Malokane said they were eventually allocated an RDP home in 2019. However, after it was discovered that her son was getting a stipend for his internship with Nova Human Capital Solutions, his application for low-cost housing was rejected.

“I thought our troubles were finally over, especially for Samuel because living in this small space is difficult for him and he constantly hurts his legs trying to move around or get on his wheelchair. I didn’t think getting a stipend from a learnership would jeopardise everything for him. “He wasn’t trying to deceive anyone, just trying to help the family, and the money he received simply went to his expenses for travelling and buying more adult diapers he relies on. When he was at the learnership he needed more diapers, so he was relieved to get something and not rely on me.” In July 2020 she approached the public protector to try to force the City of Tshwane to allocate the family a home, as her son qualified for as a ‘specialist needs beneficiary’.

“The family have a serious issue with housing, they are in need of a house. The family have an issue keeping the house tidy as it is used for everything. The social worker’s opinion is that all the children are at school and the disabled teen is in a protective workshop, indicating the mother is responsible,” read the report. “She also goes the extra mile to sell at Marabastad to ensure the family does not rely on social grants only to support her children. The movement of the disabled teenager inside the shack with a wheelchair and to change nappies in front of three other children when nature calls is difficult as a result of space.” Malokane said while the investigation concluded that her son qualified, they were yet to hear any news or get update as to where they were to be moved.