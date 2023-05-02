Disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo causes disruption at resumption of Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Pretoria - Disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo disrupted the proceedings of the Senzo Meyiwa trial that was due to resume at 10am this morning. In dramatic fashion at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria on Tuesday Teffo entered the courtroom clad in full legal robes to demand to see Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

Teffo insisted that there were issues he needed to discuss with Maumela that could not be discussed in open court. “We need to go into the chambers of the judge before this matter can commence,” he demanded. Melesela Teffo at the Senzo Meyiwa trail at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/BUaYTJcdwZ — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) May 2, 2023 He continued to say he had never, in his career, seen a judge seeking the permission of the accused on whether to see a legal representative in the chambers.

However the registrar announced to the court that Maumela wanted to hear from defence lawyers if their clients agreed with Teffo’s request to meet him in his chambers. Teffo is the former legal representative of four of the accused in the murder trial but had to step down from representing them. He was disbarred last year.

Teffo’s career in the trial has seen much controversy. Earlier in the trial last year there was drama as police entered the court and arrested Teffo, putting him in handcuffs without an explanation. He later told the court that Maumela was bewitching him.