Disgruntled City of Tshwane employees told to be patient over salary adjustments

Pretoria - Disgruntled City of Tshwane workers, who accused the metro of failing to attend to the the issue or outstanding benchmarking payouts, have been urged to be patient. At least 40 workers, who approached the Pretoria News yesterday, said they had expected the benchmarking payouts to be settled in December last year. The payouts were supposed to be in line with the municipality's new ranking acquired in 2017, when the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) adjusted it from category 9 status to category 10. While the status of the metro was elevated, the salaries of workers were not adjusted accordingly. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the aggrieved workers said the situation affected at least 900 employees from the revenue department.

South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said he was aware of the issues raised by the workers. He said the union was working with the employer to solve them.

“If workers are not being paid properly, they come to us and we intervene. However, there are others who decided to go straight to the employer and when they don't get joy from their engagement with the employer, they then start to fight,“ he said.

He said the union had a meeting with the employer about the benchmarking, including other labour-related matters.

“We are supposed to have a benchmarking task team sometime next week, just to finalise all these outstanding matters,“ he said.

He said the revenue department workers were not the only ones affected by the benchmarking process.

“We need at least two to three months before we can address all the benchmarking issues. Everybody has been paid and we are now dealing with anomalies that had occurred here and there,“ Tladinyane said.

The City had repeatedly said its position was to honour all the bargaining agreements because they were legally binding.

Pretoria News