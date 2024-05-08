District 9400 Conference a call for collective action

In the serene surroundings of Jock Sabie Lodge in Sabie, Mpumalanga, the Rotary District 9400 Conference convened over a brisk two-day agenda rich with insight and inspiration. This annual event, drawing participants from Botswana, eSwatini, Mozambique, and South Africa, was not just a meeting but a clarion call to action under the theme “Helping each other to secure our future".

The conference was distinguished by its insightful discussions and initiatives and the special recognition of exceptional individuals. Among them, Dr Thabang Chiloane and Vusi Thembekwayo, named Paul Harris Fellows, Rotary’s highest commendation, celebrated their selfless contributions to elevating the profile of Rotary International. Also named Paul Harris Fellows were Chantelle Bennett, Janet Callard, and Rosalind Cartwright for their outstanding service and dedication to Rotary’s ideals. Author, investor, and celebrated speaker Vusi Thembekwayo delivered a compelling address to the 270 delegates, emphasising the importance of constructive dialogue in nation-building. “When we call each other out, it does not mean we hate anyone; it means we care,” Thembekwayo remarked. His journey, supported early on by the Rotary Club of Benoni Aurora, underscored a life dedicated to engagement and leadership.

Thembekwayo’s challenge to the audience was clear: South Africans and Rotarians must rise to safeguard the continent’s future through mutual accountability and proactive involvement. Presided over by District 9400 Governor Riana Pretorius, the conference welcomed esteemed guests like the Previous District Governor, Abdul Hamid El Awa, from Egypt, who represented Rotary International President Gordon McInally. Their presence highlighted the extensive network and collaborative spirit that define Rotary. Noteworthy, too, was the presence of Dr Emmanuel Taban, a pulmonologist who rose to prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic. Taban shared his harrowing yet hopeful journey from a war-torn village in South Sudan to his transformative medical career in South Africa, encouraging delegates to embody Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self”.

The conference also delved into current global issues, including mental health and the implications of artificial intelligence. These discussions underscored Rotary’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological and societal trends. A touching highlight was donating Sanitary products to a local Mpumalanga school, where students were provided with them. This illustrates Rotary's direct impact on community well-being. Pretorius reflected on the event’s success and broader implications: “This Discon was an opportunity for Rotarians to meet and recommit to serving beyond self.”