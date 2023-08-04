DJ and producer Slaga prepares to drive SA deep into music world

Pretoria - The saying dynamite comes in small packages epitomises deep house DJ and producer Slaga, whose stage name is not all that known, but has shared stages and studios with big names in the music industry since his career began in 2012. In fact Pretoria-born Lucky Mashigoane’s last performance was sharing a stage with arguably the best musician in the country at the moment, Makhadzi, at the South African State Theatre.

He performed at the same event with DBN Gogo and amapiano king Kabza De Small. The 31 year old is also working with big names such as Black Motion and Lady Zamar. The humble musician describes himself as a visionary producer who passionately showcases the skill of underdogs of South African deep house music and celebrates the creativity and authenticity of this music culture.

“I took the risky path of pursuing music because I’m deeply passionate about art and have a strong desire to share my music with the world and have what it takes because of the passion and love I have for music, but most importantly I believe in my craft. “Creative expression inspired me. Music offers a powerful means of expressing emotions, thoughts, and ideas. So I’m often driven to share my perspective and connect with others through my art,” Slaga said. The musician loathes digital streaming for free.

“These issues just complicate music,” he said. “I enjoy all my performances because I always bring the same energy to all my shows. When I performed on the stage with Makhadzi, it was amazing, and the crowd had a really great energy,” he said. Next in Slaga’s plan is a deep house event that he will be performing at to mark the release of his project called Gentlemen’s Club Vol 2, which follows on the success of Gentlemen’s Club Vol 1.

This highly anticipated EP complements its predecessor with a deeper exploration of the underground dance scene, featuring established producers and rising talents in the deep house and underground dance culture. The EP captures the heart and soul of South African deep house music. Slaga strives to improve in his trade by listening to other musicians during music sessions. South Africans should prepare to be transported to the heart of South African house music culture when this EP is released.

“This is an electrifying continuation of the soulful journey of house music. Following the success of Vol 1, this highly-anticipated EP complements its predecessor with a deeper exploration of the underground dance scene,” he said. “With an ear for unique sounds, I compose songs that define the essence of the genre. Gentlemen’s Club Vol 2 boasts groovy basslines, uplifting melodies, and infectious energy to resonate with listeners worldwide. “It comes out this month. This EP redefines the house music experience and showcases the undeniable talent flourishing within the underground dance scene. Get ready to be moved and inspired by the soulful rhythms and captivating melodies that define this project,” said Slaga.