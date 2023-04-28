DJ Edit SA ropes in gospel singer Prudence Mkhize in new single

Pretoria - Up-and-coming gospel musician Prudence Mkhize is venturing into uncharted waters in DJ Edit SA’s new smashing single Ngeke Usishiye – and she loves it. The single is scheduled for release next month, on May 19, by Electromode Ingrooves in association with DJ Edit SA Music.

Having previously released an Afro house/gospel track titled Glory with Princess Hope in 2021, Pretoria Afro house producer DJ Edit SA released Bawo (Prayer for the Nation) featuring Nosy Lee in March this year. He describes Ngeke Usishiye as a continuation of Bawo and, Mkhize said she was driven by her desire to venture into the unknown when she responded with a resounding “yes” when DJ Edit SA came knocking. Afro house producer DJ Edit SA. Picture: Supplied She joins a list of up-and-coming vocalists to be featured by the producer, who is also a newspaperman by day. Seasoned journalist Kennedy Mudzuli goes by the trade name DJ Edit SA in the music industry, which is derived from his day job as a newspaper editor.

Mkhize announced her arrival to the music industry with a single titled Umusa, which was well received by her followers. In December, her dream became reality when she held her first live recording. Her music career started in 2021 while ministering in church through praise and worship and she has since also shot a video for the song. The single opened doors for promotional campaigns and connections with other musicians. And it was at that time that DJ Edit SA came into the picture. “I could not believe that a producer of such great calibre could notice the smallest potential I thought I had in music. It really motivated me and gave me a clear message that I could do better and more,” she said.

“I really appreciate the opportunity I was given to do the collaboration. To me, this means growth and progress.” She said of the collaboration: “The song is just too beautiful. I listen to it almost every day. The production by DJ Edit SA is amazing, and my voice just blended in effortlessly. Moreover, the song speaks to the soul. I believe that people will definitely love it. “People should be ready to be revived, because the song brings hope to the hopeless, and will motivate young people to believe in themselves.

“Looking at what is happening in our country … South Africa needs to hear that God is still in control; hence the song is titled Ngeke Usishiye, meaning, God will never leave us nor forsake us. “My followers can expect to see us demonstrate the goodness of God through performances of this new track. I’m ready to go around the world performing the song live. This song is a hit. It will make a great impact in the society and music scene.” Mkhize has a day-job with the City of Tshwane and owns an online clothing shop and networking platform. She was born in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, but is now settled in Tshwane. She is the eldest in her family and has three siblings. When off-duty at the municipality and on weekends, she pushes her side-hustles. “I’m an ambitious person and work hard to accomplish everything I set out to do,” she said.

DJ Edit SA said after watching the video of Umusa, he wanted to work with Mkhize. “I saw and heard a singer who had ‘that thing’, the ability to make any beat come alive,” he said. “And being a born-again Christian (I serve at Grace Bible Church), I wanted a fellow believer who would put meaning to what he or she was singing about, to feature on the song.” The single is yet another chapter in the musical journey of DJ Edit SA.