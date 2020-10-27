DJ Edit SA set to release his debut EP ’The Shift’

Pretoria - Newsrooms are usually manned by no-nonsense wordsmiths, scruffy newshounds and technocrats whose life begins and ends in the work cubicle. But at Pretoria News in the heart of the Jacaranda city, assistant editor Kennedy Mudzuli, known in the music circles as DJ Edit SA believes one must not abandon other passions beyond the newsroom, when not chasing strict deadlines and breaking news. To prove his mettle in the cutthroat music industry, Mudzuli is set to release his debut EP “The Shift” on October 30. An EP is a medium-length album that has fewer songs than an LP or full length album, usually 4 to 6 songs long. The lead single "Ko Davin" which came out in July features Pretoria talent including Leon Lee, Percy Sleash SA and Producer Kay-9ine. The song is already playlisted on various stations across the country and is climbing up weekly charts.

Mudzuli said on “The Shift”, he features Kholofelo "Princess Hope" Lalamani on the single titled “Glory”.

“While working on the concept of the track Glory, the brief to myself was very clear: I wanted to create a song that will make people dance while praising God. For this track, I needed a born-again Christian who could sing to do the vocals,” said Mudzuli.

“With due respect to other vocalists out there, I wanted the vocalist to give the lyrics a meaning, someone who could identify with what they were singing. I went on social media and came across Kholofelo "Princess Hope" Lalamani. Her profile was dominated by posts of her singing at her church.”

Mudzuli said after checking Princess Hope’s profile, he immediately knew this was the vocalist for “Glory”.

“I contacted her, aware of the fact that she may dismiss it as another chancer in her DM. In no time, we were talking, and a few days later we hit the studio - and “Glory” was born. The song is already playlisted on radio stations countrywide,” he said.

“Other tracks on the five-track EP include Ko Davin, my debut single that was released in July, and Mukwevho, the Afro Tech hit which is destined to take the dance floors by storm heading into the festive season.”

The Shift EP launches globally on all digital music platforms on Friday.

It is released by DJ Edit SA Music independent label and distributed exclusively by Electromode.

Follow this link to order The Shift EP:

https://electromodeza.lnk.to/TheShiftEPAr

