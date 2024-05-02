DJ Edit SA’s ‘Imizamo Yami’ a powerful song packed with message of hope

PRETORIA’S Afrohouse “heavyweight” DJ Edit SA, real name Kennedy Mudzuli, has teamed up with vocalist Cresta X Music on his upcoming single, “Imizamo Yami”, scheduled for release on May 10. Like all his past releases, it will be distributed globally by Virgin Music Group South Africa. On the same day, the DJ Edit SA Music record label founder will release the InQfive Special Touch remix of the song, also with Cresta X Music on the vocals.

Cresta Munya Moyo, born in Zambia’s capital Lusaka, is a self-taught music producer, vocalist, vocal trainer and songwriter. He said he found his inspiration and love for music at a very young age in his hometown. “During my childhood, I was either known by many as a kid who was annoying or for being blessed with a voice,” he said.

Moyo said music producers in Zimbabwe approached him when he was in Grade 5, impressed by his unique voice. However, the invitations were declined by his grandparents who raised him, and wanted him to focus on his education. He said that later, after completing his high school education, he recorded his first single with MC Villa. The song, accompanied by a music video, was an instant hit and played all over Zimbabwe. He added that with his educational qualifications in the bag, the musical bug continued to bite him.

After settling in South Africa, he met with the Heavy K and made the hit single, “Tshimakanga”, which played on most radio stations across Africa at the time. InQfive has added his touch to DJ Edit SA’s ‘Imizamo Yami’. Picture: Supplied Speaking to Pretoria News, he said “Imizamo Yami” is a song is about a person who has been struggling but continued to work hard and never lost faith in God. “This song encourages people to never give up on what they believe in because it will all pay off in the end if they work hard and believe in God,” he said.

InQfive added that he is excited to be part of this release as a remixer, adding his own taste of production on it. “‘Imizamo Yami’ is a beautiful project that has a message of encouragement, it’s a song for hustlers not to give up on their dreams, to keep pushing and praying no matter what people say about them; thanks to DJ Edit SA for allowing me to touch his amazing project," he added. Mudzuli, meanwhile, acting editor at the Pretoria News, said in addition to the powerful and inspirational message, “Imizamo Yami” ranks among his best songs since he ventured into music over a decade ago.