DJ Jomo, of Pheli FM making Pitori better one show at a time

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - While there are many talented and seasoned presenters in the media industry, there are still some new up-and-coming stars breaking on to the scene.

One of the most talked-about upcoming music radio DJs is none other than Katlego Monama, popularly known as DJ Jomo, of Pheli FM. Born and bred in Atteridgeville and growing up in the hood called Blackrock, Jomo said: “As a kid I was fascinated from a young age at the voice that came from this thing that used to be on 24/7 in my granny’s house. “I wanted to know who the person was inside the device. Fast forward to primary school I got to visit SABC radio park and from there I always knew that I’ll either be on TV or radio.”

While fulfilling a DJ role, Jomo’s radio career also took him to media influencing and promoting the likes of DStv, Bet, Budget Insurance and many more. DJ Jomo is also a graduate from the University of Pretoria where he obtained a certificate in Community Broadcasting and graduated with distinction. His radio career began in 2009 at Pheli FM. Although venturing into other things, DJ Jomo said his first love had always been music, “through daily trips from the creche where I’d see my sister and her friends singing lyrics from a book every afternoon when we went home. My first big jam was Thathisghubu by Bongo Muffin”.

On a typical day at Pheli FM, DJ Jomo said he goes to the studio at around 6am and meets his current producer DJ Boeli; they then go through most of the content and music discussed the previous night. “I plot our topics and arrangements, sometimes over a cup of tea; I’m not a coffee person. I always pray before the show and then we present the biggest breakfast show in Tshwane. So basically, most of the planning and structure is done a day before with updates throughout the night.” When booked out and having to go play for a crowd somewhere, the DJ said that “my playlist is very dynamic. I try cater to everyone’s tastes, hence someday’s I’ll take you to New York or maybe bring you back to Sosha or Pheli with a local jam. I love music that makes us talk and reminisce on good and iconic times.

“In terms of the people who inspire me and I look up to, Mo Flava is my biggest inspiration in radio and music. His excellent research and delivery makes him stand out always. So, I take a lot of tips from how I perceive him even in my own radio journey. “Secondly, De Mthuda; he is quiet, yet his music is so loud with relevancy, amazing production and iconic beats. “Lastly it would be the late DJ Sumbody. He taught me so much about radio when I arrived at Tshwane FM. He gave me valuable business advice that I use to this day. I also love that to this day he represented what can happen when we are a persistent Kasi boy.”