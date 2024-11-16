DJ Naughty-SA releases game-changing album ‘Nkwilaah’

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the South African music scene, DJ Naughty -SA — born Norman Mashale — unveiled his new album, Nkwilaah, on October 30, 2024. With a remarkable collection of eight tracks, this album not only showcases his infectious sound but also demonstrates his knack for defying expectations and boundaries.

Leading the charge is the chart-topping single Mali, featuring collaborations with rising stars Big Ropza and Taylor Gal, which has already begun to dominate the airwaves. Fans can also look forward to dance-floor anthems like Nombolo, which sees the creative synergy of Katzen V and Zwells, and Unity, another powerful collab with Big Ropza and Khathu. Each track stands out, creating a vibrant musical tapestry that promises to engage fans and newcomers alike. DJ Naughty-SA not only excels in his musical pursuits but has also masterfully balanced multiple roles in his life. A devoted husband and father, he juggles responsibilities as a family provider through his endeavours in the mining sector, alongside his burgeoning career as a musician and a politician. His diverse experiences enrich his artistry, allowing him to draw inspiration from the complexities of life.

Born into a family of musicians in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, DJ Naughty-SA's journey began with his aunt, renowned artist Lilian Sibanda, for whom he provided backing vocals. This early immersion in music ignited a lifelong passion, leading him to create his own sound and eventually establish a record label at home after collaborating with various artists in Johannesburg. With an impressive past that includes hits like Mnandi, Tana lah, Bampa, and Mtokotoko, the rapper has continued to thrive within the vibrant landscape of South African music. His latest offering has been released under Virgin Music Group SA, reinforcing his status in the industry. As DJ Naughty-SA embarks on a promotional radio tour for Nkwilaah, he expresses excitement for the upcoming festive season, with a gig line-up that promises to keep him busy.