DJ, producer Kay-9ine strives to do music differently

Pretoria - House music DJ and producer Kagiso Mokgatle – popularly known as Kay-9ine – is cooking up his second album to keep his fans on the dance floor. The Second Colours of Music, which is expected to drop next year, will be Mokgatle’s second offering. His first album, titled Musically Gifted, was released under the House Afrika label. Born and raised in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1 in Pretoria, the last-born of four siblings knew from a young age he had a strong pull towards music. His brother Kenny, who was a DJ, kept him close to music, and so his career in house music began.

Mokgatle, 31, a music engineer who plays mostly Afro Tech, said producing was a calling for him.

“Growing up I used to make radio figurines with furniture boxes, and then I’d pretend as if there was a microphone and I’d sing and entertain the crowd,” said the DJ.

“We started a boy band in primary school, in my early teens. I realised my love for music was deep and had to pursue it. I found so much comfort in listening to music, to a point where I felt I had more to give than just being a consumer.”

Like many teenagers who grew up without a father, life was not always easy for Mokgatle, and so he strives to make his mother proud.

“Growing up without a father figure in the house was not easy, but my mother managed to play both roles as a parent.”

With 10 years experience, Mokgatle has not lost his passion for music and strives to do things differently.

“I’m inspired by different things, from nature to drums at traditional ceremonies, and am also different because I’m versatile in playing music. I play and produce almost every kind of music.”

The man who delivered The One is currently working with DJ Edit SA on his upcoming release, titled Kennedy Mudzuli EP. The Afro Tech DJ is Pretoria News assistant editor, Kennedy Mudzuli.

Kay-9ine is also working with Wez Shunt from the US as well as Tasha Larae.

You can catch Kay-9ine on SMU FM 97.1 every Friday at 5.30pm.

Pretoria News