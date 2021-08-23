DJ Steve back with a brand new hit ’Tshikiza’

Pretoria - Popular Pretoria DJ, businessman and music producer, DJ Steve, is back with a new hit, Tshikiza, featuring Nokwazi. DJ Steve is the founder of Steve Group Records, which he established in 2013.

His new single, released by his label, produces a variety of music, mainly dance/house and amapiano. The track is already on high rotation on most South African radio stations and featuring on music charts. The muso is on a radio station tour, doing interviews and promoting the single. “With this hit, we are hoping to win many awards,” he told the Pretoria News.

DJ Steve was signed under Universal Music and the record label Kalawa Jazmee. The “marriage” gave birth to the popular 2015 dance hit single Celina, in which he featured Uhuru. DJ Steve is signed at Electromode and continues to work with big names such as Tamara Dey, Oskido, Xoli M, Busiswa and Nokwazi, among others. His last album, Affected House, had an array of talented vocalists making cameo appearances.

These included, among others, Jessfam, Ziqo, DJ Najma and Lelo Kamau, who opened the album with the catchy, easy to sing-along track titled Tryna. It is a dance tune which dominated radio stations and made it to charts on most radio stations. The new single and other DJ Steve songs are available for streaming and downloading on all major music digital platforms.