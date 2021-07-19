Donations, meals for Plastic View informal settlement residents displaced by fire

Pretoria - Exactly one year to the day and the residents of the Plastic View informal settlement are back to rebuilding their homes after a fire ripped through the settlement leaving hundreds homeless and four dead. By midday emergency relief plans were well under way with volunteers, and members of the Moreletapark congregation's Lift Community Development non-profit organisation, all working together to pack relief hampers for the affected families.

From blankets, clothes for men, women, children and babies, shoes, food packs and mattresses were all gathered up at the church's facilities with residents coming to drop off their donations throughout the day. Retha Erasmus, the Executive Director of the Lift Community Development, said this was the fourth time in six years they had been able to assist the residents of Plastic View following an outbreak of fire in the area. Relief hampers for the affected families of Plastic View informal settlement in Pretoria east where many shacks burnt down and four people died. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Erasmus said in fact it was exactly one year to the day, as the community had also lost their homes and all their belongings in a fire that took place also on July 18 2020.

She said so far through the help of the church and volunteers from the community they had been able to provide meals and gather a few groceries for them as part of the relief effort. "If you see the circumstances in the village it's understandable why this sort of thing keeps happening. The people there are literally living on top of each other so it really becomes like a veld fire." Volunteers work together to pack relief hampers for the affected families of Plastic View informal settlement in Pretoria east where many shacks burnt down and four people died. @IOL @CityTshwane #PlasticView #Shacks pic.twitter.com/LEVMKmYjvi — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) July 19, 2021 "Yesterday all 534 affected families got two blankets each, a bag of clothing and toiletries from the city's emergency department who also assisted with things like mattresses and food. We only do it for four days and we sort clothes and necessities during the day and in the evening we bring them in to get something to eat."

Erasmus said although they had tried along with other organisations to provide some fire-extinguishers and give the community some safety education, it was still proving difficult to curb incidents of fires gutting the community. Relief hampers for the affected families of Plastic View informal settlement in Pretoria east where many shacks burnt down and four people died. @IOL #PlasticView #Shacks #fire @sector4cpf pic.twitter.com/4J64wmMmQt — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) July 19, 2021 Themba Sibanda, whose uncle was amongst those that died in the fire said they did not know what to do to put an end to the fires occurring in the area.