Don’t stop to take pictures of Centurion sinkhole, says Sanral

Pretoria - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has pleaded with Tshwane residents to drive cautiously around a sinkhole along the N1 South in Centurion, and to avoid stopping to take pictures of it while work is under way to repair it. Sanral’s northern region manager, Progress Hlahla, said the agency warned motorists to slow down and take heed of the signage around the area, in which a sinkhole developed earlier this month.

Hlahla said Sanral strongly dissuaded residents in and around the area from stopping at the site to take pictures of the sinkhole, as such conduct was dangerous. “There are many complexities to consider when dealing with sinkholes. Hence we urge people not to stop to take pictures, as the ground may give in to reveal the sinkhole, which is almost 50m deep. Rescuing those who fell into it would be an impossible task.” On January 9, Sanral announced that the left lane of the N1 South, just before Botha Avenue in Centurion, would have to be closed off after the sinkhole developed on the road reserve at the “flying saucer” interchange. The damage to the road was said to be due to heavy rains.

Sanral said it had sent a team of engineers and the routine road maintenance contractors to assess the situation and map-out a plan of action. Hlahla said the initial report by geotechnical specialists, who assessed the site indicated that the affected area extended to between roughly 100 to 200m, and that there was a need to do further testing. He further assured motorists driving on the affected section of the highway, who are often frustrated about sitting in traffic for hours during peak times, that Sanral would share more information about the situation in due course, as it too wanted the problem resolved as speedily as possible.

Over the years, Centurion has been plagued by numerous sinkholes because the area is heavily dolomitic. In 2020, sinkholes emerged on 4th Avenue in Laudium; the Jean Avenue and Gerhard Street intersection in Die Hoewes; Poplar and Kameeldoring streets in Clubview; 2 Len Beyers Drive in Pierre van Ryneveld; Erf 1074 Second Avenue in Claudius; 561 Eli Street, and on the corner of Eli and Bodenstein streets in Erasmia. Last year, there were almost 36 sinkholes in Centurion, including one near Centurion High School and Unitas Hospital.