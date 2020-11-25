Door-to-door campaign in Mamelodi to remind liquor traders of their roles, responsibilities

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Mamelodi tavern and pub owners began a door-to-door safety for all campaign to encourage each other to put people's safety first this festive season. The campaign that is set to branch out to all regions of Tshwane was spearheaded by the Concerned Tshwane Liquor Traders Association. The association represents hundreds of Tshwane businesspeople who deal in liquor to earn their living, but it wanted to reach all liquor traders to remind them of their roles and responsibilities in enhancing the safety of their community members. President of the association Oupa Mthombeni said the awareness campaign is created for various reasons including reminding liquor traders that although the festive season is here, Covid-19 should not be forgotten. They reminded liquor traders that they must not allow overcrowding and they must make sure there is enough social distancing, all their customers must wear masks and sanitise their hands.

Mthombeni said liquor traders were told that they must look for underage drinkers, who will be trying to drink this festive season, and not sell to them.

He said: "Some underage matriculants will be looking to drink to celebrate that they just finished writing their last school exams and as liquor traders we need to look out for those children.

"We also urged our brothers and sisters who trade in liquor to educate their customers about alcohol abuse and that they not sell to people who are notorious for abusing alcohol and becoming disruptive when they are under the influence.

"We are also educating them about gender-based violence and making sure that they don't let people who use alcohol and abuse women to have access to alcohol from their businesses.

Mthombeni said their members will be going door to door again on December 1 to ensure that liquor traders get the message and conduct themselves in a manner that's constructive and helps the government save lives.

Pretoria News