Double delight as DJ Edit SA, Nosy Lee drop new smash hit

From the moment you press play, you get a sense that what you are about to listen to, is no ordinary Afro house product. It is a journey into the captivating sound of DJ Edit SA at his absolute beastly self.

His followers will remember the Pretoria-based producer's single this time last year, Bawo (Prayer for the Nation), with singer and songwriter Nosy Lee. Exactly 12 months on, DJ Edit SA has roped in his Pitori home girl Nosy Lee again for his new song, titled Dear Mtanam. The message in the song is deep and the beat curated to keep the audience on the dance floors in a typical DJ Edit SA style.

Written by Nosy Lee, the song urges a child not to give up, reminding him/her that God will never leave him nor forsake him despite all the unfulfilled dreams as well as tears and misfortunes. "The message is applicable to, and dedicated to everyone who listens to the song. No matter what you are going through, don't give up 'mtanam'. “A new day and new season, complete with its own harvest, is around the corner. You will reap what you sow, in due season... Hang in there," said Nosy Lee, real name Nosipho Wisani.

Singer and songwriter Nosy Lee. Nosy Lee is a star in her own right, and her Afro pop single, Promises, continues to thrill music lovers. For DJ Edit SA, Dear Mtanam is a continuation of his journey that started more than 10 years ago. Seasoned journalist and Pretoria News editor Kennedy Mudzuli ventured into the music industry as DJ Edit SA and has not looked back since.

Apart from the impressive catalogue of hit songs, he founded DJ Edit SA Music record label, which already boast an impressive list of musicians in its books. He is today among the most sought-after producers, collaborators and music distributor, helping upcoming local stars to achieve their dreams. Dear Mtanam drops on all digital music platforms today and is distributed by Virgin Music Group South Africa.

Also today, DJ Edit SA Music is releasing the single Ka Lehetla by the well-known radio personality Khutsi Malala. The song was initially intended for the late pioneer of barcadi music, Vusi MaR5. Unfortunately, the iconic figure couldn't record the vocals for the track due to his untimely death. Khutsi Sdumane was then roped in to complete the song in memory of Vusi MaR5 - and hopes that he has done justice to it. “The aim is to keep his memory alive and give the barcadi lovers something fresh to dance too this year,” he said.

He described it as an accidental occurrence when he found himself in the studio, experimenting with vocals, much to the pleasure of the producer DJ Bakk3. Learning the background history of the beat from the producer left him greatly encouraged. “I was in studio for something else; we were enjoying ourselves and Bakk3 was playing his catalogue of beats as a form of entertainment on the day. He then dropped this one beat and I instantly jumped up and said ‘record me’. I did my verses in one take. The entire process of completing the song as predestined, as if written in the stars.”