Double delight for music star ’Kgoshikgadi’ Dezry Kay

Pretoria - Music sensation “Kgoshikgadi” Dezry Kay has two reasons to celebrate this month. Days after recording a massive track with Afro house producer DJ Edit SA, Dezry Kay said “I do” to Sherwin Reddy, 38.

Speaking from the couple’s Ferndale, Joburg north home, the 29-year-old said: “It was an auspicious day chosen by the guru, and it turned out to align with all the plans in place, with a lovely aura from friends and families; simply beautiful. “We are both very spiritual people; we only ever wanted a Tamil Indian wedding in a Hindu temple. So it was perfect.” The wedding took place at the Melrose Hindu Temple.

The couple have known each other for four years, after meeting on an online dating app. “My first impression was that I had just met my future husband. He loved everything about me. We took a while communicating about our values and principles, and meeting confirmed how genuine we both were. “Our first date was beautiful. It was as though we had known each other for a long time. We are both old spirits, which made the date very cathartic.

“His peace is his priority; it’s easier to provide it in our relationship because he’s made his existence a home for peace.” Reddy picked up the debate: “She's everything I’m not; it feels like between us there’s all that we need. We are both adventurous and level-headed. That’s what we have in common. We are different in a couple of ways. I am an introvert and she is an entertainer.” Reddy proposed on Valentine's Day. They went out to dinner.

“He left me at the restaurant saying he forgot his wallet and he did not want me to pay. What I did not know was that he went off to make an entire romantic set up at home with rose petals on the floor and candles. “He returned to the restaurant paid the bill and drove us home, to pop a big question in the most romantically stunning living room. I love him because there’s nothing not to love about him. I am blessed that he chose to be loved by me.” Asked what she could change about her husband, Dezry said: “His choice of movies! He loves action and academic films, while I love romantic comedies.”

For Reddy, it is Dezry’s interest in TV games: “It is at 0%”. “On a serious note, what makes us a good couple is that we balance one another in many situations, and our zodiac signs align quite well." The couple’s advice to a lifelong relationship is “do not expect anyone to make you happy; be happy however you can and contribute your part of happiness to your relationship”.

“A good couple treat their peace and respect the same way they treat their money. They work for it and bring it home. They don't come home to take it away,” said Reddy. Of her music journey, Dezry said she had no intention of slowing down. “I am so happy to have worked with DJ Edit SA. Look out for our single, Zorbel.”