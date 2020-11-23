Downpours wreak havoc throughout City of Tshwane

Pretoria - Downpours during the weekend have wreaked havoc in the city since Friday, according to the City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department. A tree was uprooted by the storm in Nelson Mandela Drive in Arcadia on Friday afternoon. Emergency Management Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters removed the tree. Several other trees were uprooted by the storm. Flower Street in Capital Park was littered with debris due to flooding on the low-water bridge, but was cleared by firefighters.

A vehicle was reported to be floating on water in Dooringpoort on Amandelboom Street. Fortunately, the occupant of the vehicle escaped unharmed. The road was temporarily closed.

A vehicle that was stuck was recovered after water subsided on Steve Biko and Nico Smith streets.

Two vehicles were also trapped in water at the Irene Bridge on Nellmapius Road. The occupants escaped with no injuries.

In Centurion, Zeigler Street and End Street were also flooded.

A house was flooded in Marija Street in Annlin. The water had already subsided to knee level when firefighters arrived. Part of the roof had collapsed.

Mabaso said five houses were flooded in Unit 7b, Kudube, Hammanskraal.

“We activated the roads and stormwater team through the Regional Operations Department in Region 2 to channel the flow of water in that area, in line with the flood incident management plan of the City of Tshwane,” he said.

Several roads in Mamelodi were flooded and led to traffic congestion.

Mabaso said firefighters were on high alert around Centurion Lake and the hotel as the water rose. He said the water subsided and there were no incidents of flooding.

Flooding incidents posing threats to lives can be reported via the City’s 107 toll-free emergency number.

