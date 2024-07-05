Dr George Senosha inducted as new Rotary’s District Governor of D9400

In a historic event at the Pretoria Country Club, Dr George Senosha was inducted as the District Governor of District 9400, marking a significant milestone as the first black male South African to hold this esteemed position. Senosha received his chain of office from Immediate Past District Governor Riana Pretorius in a ceremony that heralded a new era for the district, which includes Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, and South Africa.

Senosha's induction is particularly significant for District 9400, home to the Rotary Club of Johannesburg, the oldest Rotary club in Africa, celebrating its 103rd anniversary this year. The club, the first to be chartered on the African continent, symbolises a rich service and community-building legacy. In his inaugural address, Senosha echoed the theme set by Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick for 2024-2025, "The Magic of Rotary". Senosha emphasized that this theme encapsulates the unique abilities and dedication of Rotarians to create positive change. He passionately called on all Rotary officers and members to unite, harness their strengths, and work collaboratively to make the year extraordinary.

“The Magic of Rotary is about more than mystery; it's about our unique character and commitment to our communities," said Senosha. He highlighted the importance of planning, action, and continuous improvement, urging members to hold themselves accountable for the district's collective success. Senosha pledged to ensure inclusivity and value for all members, recognising the diverse family within District 9400, which includes Satellite Clubs, Rotaractors, Rotary Anns, Rotary Community Corps, Interactors, RYLA alumni, Student Exchange, and Friendship Exchange programs. He underscored the crucial role of Assistant Governors and committee chairs in fostering inclusivity and representation across the district's four countries, making each member feel integral to the district's success.

Promoting self-reliance and teamwork, Senosha encouraged Rotarians to give their teams the freedom to thrive and be themselves. He introduced the district's sub-theme, "Breaking New Ground," aimed at expanding the reach and empowering communities for self-sustainability. One of the ambitious goals set for the year is establishing 103 Rotary Community Corps (RCCs) to commemorate the Rotary Club of Johannesburg's 103rd anniversary. These RCCs will serve as Peace Action Groups, furthering Rotary's mission of promoting peace and understanding. Senosha thanked Pretorius and her team for their groundwork, which set a foundation for transitioning from "Creating Hope in the World" to "The Magic of Rotary." He emphasised the district's focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the importance of partnerships with both the public and private sectors to enhance Rotary's impact. In line with Rotary International's Strategic Plan, Senosha outlined key focus areas: Increasing Impact, Expanding Reach, Enhancing Engagement, and Adapting.

He called for a renewed emphasis on membership growth, polio Awareness, and fundraising, highlighting the importance of media partnerships to boost Rotary's public image. To the club presidents and incoming officers, Senosha conveyed his appreciation for their support and invited them to join in creating lasting connections and improving the district through Rotary. He introduced the Past District Governor advisory team for 2024-2025, which will mentor and guide future leaders, and announced plans for the district conference in May 2025, led by Past District Governor Shirley Downie. In conclusion, Senosha emphasised the importance of e-learning to ensure that all members understand Rotary basics and can share a unified story. He encouraged everyone to join this extraordinary adventure, experience the true "Magic of Rotary“ and embrace the excitement of "Breaking New Ground."